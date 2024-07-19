BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $20,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after acquiring an additional 463,664 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 793.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 395,029 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.24. 101,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

