BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 123,966 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,966 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.14% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 7,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,335.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. 117,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,845. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.