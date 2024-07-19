BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.24. 244,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,287. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

