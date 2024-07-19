BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,121 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 242,685 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $33,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.13. The stock had a trading volume of 211,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,767. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

