BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 32,554 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,554 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.27% of Kanzhun worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kanzhun by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 74.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 174,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kanzhun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after purchasing an additional 216,558 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,311,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. HSBC started coverage on Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 192,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,130. Kanzhun Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

