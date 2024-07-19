BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 40,953 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,551 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 40,953 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 249,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,003,500 shares of company stock valued at $166,350,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

