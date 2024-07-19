Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $178.08 and last traded at $178.50. 1,176,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,209,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.23.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.42. The company has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

