Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Critical Comparison

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) and Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Smith & Nephew and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 2 3 0 2.60 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A -151.99% -121.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Bone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.55 billion 2.22 $263.00 million N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$8.95 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Bone Biologics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products comprise instruments, technologies, and implants to perform minimally invasive surgery, as well as treating soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the shoulder, knee, hip, and small joints. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high-definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg wounds, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, such as biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, and regenerative medicine products, including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. The company serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

