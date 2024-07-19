Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Friday, July 5th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $85,136.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $118.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.