Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 258 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.12. 2,232,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,323. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $82.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

