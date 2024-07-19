Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 491,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS IEFA traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,456,464 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

