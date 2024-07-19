Brighton Jones LLC Has $13.63 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,604 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $510,353,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3,647.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 567,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $374,688,000 after buying an additional 552,492 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after buying an additional 485,051 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $838.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $371.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $530.56 and a 12 month high of $896.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $836.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.55.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

