Brighton Jones LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.18. 6,675,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,114,515. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.65, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

