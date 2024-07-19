Brighton Jones LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 398.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,149 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,115. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

