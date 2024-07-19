Brighton Jones LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $165.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,269. The company has a market cap of $117.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $168.67.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

