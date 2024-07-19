Brighton Jones LLC Has $74.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $74,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.00. 2,409,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,791. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $279.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

