Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 12,116 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 379,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,694,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,946,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The stock has a market cap of $109.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.24 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

