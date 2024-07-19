Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 3,221 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,660,000 after buying an additional 695,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,093,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,849,000 after buying an additional 212,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,954,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,894,000 after buying an additional 246,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,458,000 after buying an additional 1,722,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,512. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

