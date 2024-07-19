Brighton Jones LLC Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.38. The company had a trading volume of 504,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,841. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

