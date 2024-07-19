Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $42.64. 12,618,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,720,750. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

