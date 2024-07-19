Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $2,000.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $160.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.42. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. City State Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

