Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BWEN

Broadwind Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.21 on Monday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadwind

In related news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.