Brokerages Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT at $205.00

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.11.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRD. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock opened at $175.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $145.53 and a 1 year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.87 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $2.94 dividend. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,966,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,114,000 after buying an additional 138,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 107.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after buying an additional 674,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,468,000 after buying an additional 21,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

