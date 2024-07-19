Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $145.32

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 20.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 64.8% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 624,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,405,000 after purchasing an additional 245,601 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments by 470.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Global Payments by 13.4% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 38,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

