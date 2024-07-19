Brokerages Set Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target at $17.20

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.42 on Friday. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 780.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth $114,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

