Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Target Price at $88.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

