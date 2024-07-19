Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $11.65

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WBGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Weibo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $7,435,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Weibo by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $4,521,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WB opened at $7.90 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

