Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target at $11.65

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.60 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Weibo alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Weibo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo Trading Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,135 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Weibo by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $7,435,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Weibo by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 872,496 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 700,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $4,521,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WB opened at $7.90 on Friday. Weibo has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.