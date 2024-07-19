Brokerages Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Target Price at $11.86

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $33,629.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.71. Zuora has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

