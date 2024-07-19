Brokers Set Expectations for Metals Acquisition Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Metals Acquisition in a report released on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MTAL opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Metals Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.26.

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after buying an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.