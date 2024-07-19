Brookfield Corporation Purchases 12,500 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) insider Brookfield Corporation bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, with a total value of C$340,625.00.

Brookfield Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 334 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.99 per share, with a total value of C$6,675.52.

On Friday, July 5th, Brookfield Corporation purchased 3,591 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.37 per share, with a total value of C$65,948.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Brookfield Corporation acquired 1,911 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,167.01.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of BBU.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$27.44. 17,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,963. The company has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$25.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.47.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BBU.UN

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.