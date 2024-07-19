BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.89.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $232.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.34 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after acquiring an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,069,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 63.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 782,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 302,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 773.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 128,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113,484 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

