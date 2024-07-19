Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $158.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.24 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average is $173.81.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.