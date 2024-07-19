Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Stake Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Bunge Global stock opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.40.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

