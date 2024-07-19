C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Down 1.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.58 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 790,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,456,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AI

C3.ai Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.83.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in C3.ai by 305.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.