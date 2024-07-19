Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNI. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 72,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.