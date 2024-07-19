Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. YCG LLC now owns 372,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91,276 shares in the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 89,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $207,850,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 308,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

