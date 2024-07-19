Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) CTO Sells $96,085.97 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CTO Seshu Tyagarajan sold 14,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $96,085.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,937.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Seshu Tyagarajan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Seshu Tyagarajan sold 13,330 shares of Candel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $79,580.10.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,216. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.95.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CADL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

