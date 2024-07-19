Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Sells $4,611,300.00 in Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of COF traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,659. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.