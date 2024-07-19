Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $155.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $135.65 and last traded at $135.50. 1,678,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,523,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.18.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $10,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,315,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,367,550.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $10,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,315,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,367,550.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,376,446 shares of company stock worth $274,746,431. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Carvana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 3.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

