Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.59% of Casey’s General Stores worth $70,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $229,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 11.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, hitting $378.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,560. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.16. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

