Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,059. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.50 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $541.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

