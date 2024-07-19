Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAT. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $356.03 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.90 and its 200-day moving average is $333.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,837,714 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

