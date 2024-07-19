CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,968 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.26% of CBIZ worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 45,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 50,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $84.23. 153,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $85.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

