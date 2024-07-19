CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $74.33

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.33 and last traded at C$74.02, with a volume of 55349 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.20.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.35, for a total value of C$2,140,461.00. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.69, for a total transaction of C$1,433,800.00. Insiders have sold 52,375 shares of company stock worth $3,743,694 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

