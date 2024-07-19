Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 61.70 ($0.80), with a volume of 25450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.73).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.2 %

The company has a market cap of £40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.14 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

