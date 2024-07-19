Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chegg from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.84.

Chegg Trading Down 7.6 %

NYSE:CHGG opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chegg has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,091,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 873,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,630,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,117,000 after buying an additional 809,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,084,000 after buying an additional 750,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,168,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

