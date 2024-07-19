Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $28.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHWY. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Argus downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Chewy Trading Down 1.4 %

CHWY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530,834. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $696,880.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,379,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chewy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,482,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,748,000 after buying an additional 2,654,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,604,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,269 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 127.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,717,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,328,000 after purchasing an additional 963,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 675,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 498,753 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.