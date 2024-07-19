Chicago Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.42. 131,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,257. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

