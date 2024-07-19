China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 81.01%.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CAAS stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,531. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.39 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

