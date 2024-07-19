Christopher Scott Mason Sells 10,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of SONO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 1,590,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sonos by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 576,939 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,890,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,098,000 after acquiring an additional 266,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Further Reading

